Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $31.57 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 6.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Micron Technology
In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 91,623 shares worth $35,053,508. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on MU
Micron Technology Price Performance
MU stock opened at $406.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.66 and its 200-day moving average is $304.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $471.34.
Micron Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 2.83%.
Micron Technology News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $535 and kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Micron price target boosted by UBS as memory “super-cycle” defies norms
- Positive Sentiment: Sector rally tied to easing Middle East tensions/ceasefire headlines has drawn money back into memory names, supporting Micron’s move higher. Micron Stock Skyrockets on Ceasefire News
- Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a strategic investment and deal with SiMa.ai to deepen its presence in edge/robotics AI applications — expands market opportunities for power-efficient memory solutions. Micron Deepens AI Push With SiMa.ai Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Micron is expanding DRAM capacity in Taiwan (acquiring Powerchip’s P5 site), a strategic step to capture sustained AI-driven memory demand and relieve supply constraints. Micron Expands Taiwan DRAM Footprint To Capture Long Term AI Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades, upward EPS revisions and heavy institutional accumulation (MarketBeat notes institutions buying aggressively) are validating the rebound thesis. The Bottom Is in for Micron Stock: 3 Signals to Buy Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple media pieces frame Micron as a core AI/memory play (long-term growth case) — useful context but not new catalysts by themselves. 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Micron (MU)
- Neutral Sentiment: High hedge-fund ownership and inclusion in screens (dividend/growth lists) indicates strong institutional interest — supportive but can amplify volatility on flows. Here is Why Micron Technology (MU) Is Among the Most Owned Stocks by Hedge Funds
- Negative Sentiment: Cyclical risk and “crowded” long positioning warnings remain — if memory pricing or AI demand disappoints, Micron could see sharp reversals. Micron Technology: Crowded Bet On A Cyclical High
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious (recent Hold/downgrade activity), reflecting concerns about near-term volatility and the memory cycle’s swings. Micron Technology (MU) Gets Downgraded by Analyst
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.