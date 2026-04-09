Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $31.57 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 6.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 91,623 shares worth $35,053,508. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $406.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.66 and its 200-day moving average is $304.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

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About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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