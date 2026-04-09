Weaver Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,506 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,052,000. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $201.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $151.24 and a 52-week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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