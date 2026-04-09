Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $120.72 and last traded at $119.8140. 545,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,355,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.61.

Specifically, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,418,947.38. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Twilio in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

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Twilio Trading Down 7.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

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Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

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