Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $18.89. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $18.8950, with a volume of 1,516,442 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 11.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 31.04%.Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Whitestone REIT

Here are the key news stories impacting Whitestone REIT this week:

Whitestone REIT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.