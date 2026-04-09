CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:CCC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 1,082,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,327,271. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.71.

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About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company’s SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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