CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Trading Down 5.0%
NASDAQ:CCC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 1,082,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,327,271. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.71.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock
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