Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) and Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN) Critical Analysis

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) and Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navan and Fatpipe Inc/UT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Navan alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navan $702.27 million 4.41 -$398.03 million ($2.09) -5.96 Fatpipe Inc/UT $17.86 million 1.60 $974,400.00 $0.07 29.34

Profitability

Fatpipe Inc/UT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navan. Navan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fatpipe Inc/UT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Navan and Fatpipe Inc/UT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navan N/A N/A N/A Fatpipe Inc/UT N/A 5.28% 3.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Navan and Fatpipe Inc/UT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navan 1 1 13 1 2.88 Fatpipe Inc/UT 1 0 1 0 2.00

Navan currently has a consensus price target of $21.23, suggesting a potential upside of 70.39%. Fatpipe Inc/UT has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.48%. Given Fatpipe Inc/UT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fatpipe Inc/UT is more favorable than Navan.

Summary

Fatpipe Inc/UT beats Navan on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navan

(Get Free Report)

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance. We built Navan for the road warriors, for CEOs and CFOs who understand travel’s critical importance to their strategy, the finance teams who demand precision and control, the executive assistants juggling itineraries, and the program admins ensuring seamless events. Navan is an end-to-end, AI-powered software platform built to simplify the global business T&E experience, benefiting users, customers, and suppliers. From day one, we leveraged technology to reimagine business travel. We built a comprehensive platform that serves as the foundation for further disruption. We deliver delightful, personalized experiences for users, efficiency and control for customers, and direct market access for suppliers—all powered by our proprietary AI framework, Navan Cognition. We saw firsthand the frustration of clunky, outdated systems. Travelers were forced to cobble together solutions, wait for hours on hold to book or change travel, and negotiate with travel agents. They struggled to adhere to company policies, with little visibility into those policies, and after all that, they spent even more time on tedious expense reports after a trip. We felt the pain of finance teams struggling to gain visibility into fragmented travel spending and to enforce policies, and the frustration of suppliers unable to connect directly with the high-value business travelers they sought to serve. Navan challenges this status quo by putting all three constituents—users, customers, and suppliers—at the heart of an integrated global platform. With Navan, users enjoy intuitive, AI-powered booking that anticipates users’ needs and takes a fraction of the time of legacy booking systems. Users also get expense management and clear policy guidance built-in. Customers gain real-time visibility, cost control, and safety oversight, and suppliers gain direct access to the customers who matter most. Instead of having to compromise, every group benefits, and the whole network becomes greater than the sum of its parts. Navan was built on the premise that to win, all players in the ecosystem must be integrated on one platform with AI at its core. Our platform was built from the ground up to connect distinct stakeholders, and unify traditionally disparate product features, through a single system that unlocks new efficiencies and experiences. By building true connectivity into the core of its cohesive offering, Navan is unlocking a smarter, more rewarding future for travel—one where everyone wins. The Navan platform creates a powerful flywheel effect where the user, customer, and supplier benefits reinforce each other. Our enterprise-grade platform is characterized by its intuitive design, ease of use, and tangible time-saving features, which foster a user-centric experience that travelers genuinely appreciate. This is reflected in our overall CSAT score of 96%, our virtual agent CSAT score of 78%, which is on par with human agent performance, and NPS of 43, each for the six months ended July 31, 2025. When frequent travelers have a positive, efficient experience and earn rewards, they are more likely to use Navan. The increased adoption gives the customer greater visibility into spending, stronger policy control, and cost savings, making them more invested in the platform. This, in turn, attracts more suppliers who want access to our large and loyal user base. With more suppliers and inventory available, we can offer better options and competitive pricing, further enhancing the experience for frequent travelers. This virtuous cycle strengthens each flywheel, creating a robust and self-sustaining ecosystem. Our proprietary infrastructure, which we call Navan Cloud, enables us to provide global, real-time inventory for users and forms the foundation of our platform. We aggregate supply through direct supplier relationships, real-time API integrations, and a robust network of partnerships. From day one, Navan has leveraged artificial intelligence as a cornerstone of our platform. We built Navan Cognition, a new paradigm in AI-powered travel management. This proprietary framework enables us to create, train, deploy, and supervise specialized virtual agents that can handle many complex tasks previously requiring human intervention. We make every step of the pre-booking, in-travel, and post-trip process as delightful and automated as possible. In fiscal 2025, 90% of bookings were made online or through mobile applications on the Navan platform. Our users on average are able to book a trip in seven minutes, far faster than the industry average of 45 minutes, according to Booking.com. And, in the majority of cases, users can resolve trip changes with a virtual agent, which Navan was one of the first in its industry to offer. Our strategy is to land a customer with our Travel offering, delight our users and customers, broaden their engagement with Navan, and seek to manage all of their payments, expenses, VIP needs, meetings and events, and bleisure travel on our platform. As of January 31, 2025, 36% of our customers attached to three or more offerings. Because Navan unifies all aspects of travel in one system, it is used by employees across departments and seniority levels, driving deep organizational adoption. This integrated approach streamlines trip planning, digitizes in-trip expenses, and automates post-trip reconciliation, all while enhancing the overall customer experience. Our platform also provides actionable analytics and intelligence for managers to monitor and approve travel and entertainment spend in real-time. Our platform is easy-to-use, yet powerful enough to address customers of all sizes across any industry vertical. Our proprietary AI framework, Navan Cognition, significantly enhances support capabilities and has improved our gross margins, while leveraging powerful technology capabilities across our platform, making Navan an increasingly formidable competitor. Our principal executive offices are located in Palo Alto, California.

About Fatpipe Inc/UT

(Get Free Report)

FatPipe is a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network (“SD-WAN”) solutions for organizations, including enterprises, communication service providers, security service providers, government organizations, and middle-market companies. Organizations, large and small, have become increasingly dependent on their information technology (“IT”) network infrastructure for data access and communications, and the critical importance of network reliability, extensibility, and durability has continued to grow as the volume of traffic across those networks expands. The management, monitoring, and security of an organization’s network has become increasingly complicated in an era of growing demands from remote work, increasing connectivity points, and disparate operations, while network integrity is challenged by ever more sophisticated cyber threats. These factors are conspiring to increase an organization’s reliance on its computer networks while simultaneously making the management and maintenance of those networks more costly and complex. We are dedicated to continually improving the way organizations connect, ensuring their networks are secure, reliable, and support their continued success. Our commitment lies in empowering our customers with a seamless and dependable connectivity infrastructure that safeguards their critical data and fosters business continuity. We further aim to ensure our customers have unparalleled insights into their network operations. Through our integrated suite of software solutions, we offer our customers a reliable and secure platform to support mission-critical applications running on cloud, hybrid cloud and on-premise networks. Our core offerings include SD-WAN, secure access service edge (“SASE”), and network monitoring service (“NMS”) software solutions, each of which is typically offered to our customers as a subscription service. These solutions address a broad set of network management needs and include an integrated set of capabilities to automate the complex requirements of network optimization. The market for these network services is large, global in nature and growing at attractive rates. The total global market for SD-WAN solutions and services, our core offering, was estimated by the Maia Research Report to grow from $4.5 billion in 2022 to over $17.6 billion in 2030. The Maia Research Report also projects the total market size for SASE software and platforms to expand from $6.4 billion in 2022 to $27.2 billion in 2030, and the total market for NMS to grow from $2.0 billion to $4.4 billion over the same period. Each of these individual markets are expected to grow at a compounded rate of between 10% and 20% through 2030, with SD-WAN’s projected growth rate to be approximately 18.5% through 2030. Our principal executive office is located in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Navan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.