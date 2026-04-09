West Paces Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,116 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.5% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $38,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 2.4%

VIG opened at $221.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.01 and its 200-day moving average is $220.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $171.69 and a 1-year high of $230.53. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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