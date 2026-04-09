Weaver Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,404 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

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Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $143.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average is $128.59.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s payout ratio is 120.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Evercore raised their target price on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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