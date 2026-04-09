Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 5.2% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $84.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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