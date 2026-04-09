3,088 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 91,623 shares valued at $35,053,508. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target and reiterated a Buy, citing stronger pricing and durable memory demand — a high-profile analyst boost that supports further upside. Micron price target boosted by UBS

UBS raised its price target and reiterated a Buy, citing stronger pricing and durable memory demand — a high-profile analyst boost that supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a strategic investment in SiMa.ai and outlined a $35.5M community investment tied to its planned New York megafab — signals the company is building an AI/ecosystem moat and advancing capacity plans. Micron Expands AI Ecosystem

Micron announced a strategic investment in SiMa.ai and outlined a $35.5M community investment tied to its planned New York megafab — signals the company is building an AI/ecosystem moat and advancing capacity plans. Positive Sentiment: Capacity expansion: Micron is acquiring Powerchip’s Taichung P5 site and launching cleanroom projects in Taiwan to boost DRAM/HBM output — directly addresses tight supply for AI datacenters and supports pricing power. Micron Expands Taiwan DRAM Footprint

Capacity expansion: Micron is acquiring Powerchip’s Taichung P5 site and launching cleanroom projects in Taiwan to boost DRAM/HBM output — directly addresses tight supply for AI datacenters and supports pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Yesterday’s sector rally pushed MU sharply higher as de?escalation in the Middle East and signs of tighter memory markets ignited buying — momentum and institutional accumulation remain supportive. Micron Shares Skyrocket

Yesterday’s sector rally pushed MU sharply higher as de?escalation in the Middle East and signs of tighter memory markets ignited buying — momentum and institutional accumulation remain supportive. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to highlight Micron as a core AI-memory play; broader sector views (Nasdaq correction talk, AI stock lists) may shift flows into or out of MU depending on risk appetite. Nasdaq correction and AI stock picks

Market commentary continues to highlight Micron as a core AI-memory play; broader sector views (Nasdaq correction talk, AI stock lists) may shift flows into or out of MU depending on risk appetite. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking / technical pullback: MU is trading lower premarket as investors trim positions after a rapid multi?day surge — some of yesterday’s gains are being unwound. Stocks to Watch

Profit-taking / technical pullback: MU is trading lower premarket as investors trim positions after a rapid multi?day surge — some of yesterday’s gains are being unwound. Negative Sentiment: Cycle/risk reminders: Several commentaries warn Micron’s run could be a crowded, cyclical trade — if AI demand or pricing momentum cools, MU could see volatility. (coverage across analysts and commentary.)

Micron Technology Trading Up 7.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

MU stock opened at $406.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The company has a market capitalization of $458.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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