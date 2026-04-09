International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $241.62 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $215.16 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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