Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 3.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 91,623 shares worth $35,053,508. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target and reiterated a Buy, citing stronger pricing and durable memory demand — a high-profile analyst boost that supports further upside. Micron price target boosted by UBS

UBS raised its price target and reiterated a Buy, citing stronger pricing and durable memory demand — a high-profile analyst boost that supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a strategic investment in SiMa.ai and outlined a $35.5M community investment tied to its planned New York megafab — signals the company is building an AI/ecosystem moat and advancing capacity plans. Micron Expands AI Ecosystem

Micron announced a strategic investment in SiMa.ai and outlined a $35.5M community investment tied to its planned New York megafab — signals the company is building an AI/ecosystem moat and advancing capacity plans. Positive Sentiment: Capacity expansion: Micron is acquiring Powerchip’s Taichung P5 site and launching cleanroom projects in Taiwan to boost DRAM/HBM output — directly addresses tight supply for AI datacenters and supports pricing power. Micron Expands Taiwan DRAM Footprint

Capacity expansion: Micron is acquiring Powerchip’s Taichung P5 site and launching cleanroom projects in Taiwan to boost DRAM/HBM output — directly addresses tight supply for AI datacenters and supports pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Yesterday’s sector rally pushed MU sharply higher as de?escalation in the Middle East and signs of tighter memory markets ignited buying — momentum and institutional accumulation remain supportive. Micron Shares Skyrocket

Yesterday’s sector rally pushed MU sharply higher as de?escalation in the Middle East and signs of tighter memory markets ignited buying — momentum and institutional accumulation remain supportive. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to highlight Micron as a core AI-memory play; broader sector views (Nasdaq correction talk, AI stock lists) may shift flows into or out of MU depending on risk appetite. Nasdaq correction and AI stock picks

Market commentary continues to highlight Micron as a core AI-memory play; broader sector views (Nasdaq correction talk, AI stock lists) may shift flows into or out of MU depending on risk appetite. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking / technical pullback: MU is trading lower premarket as investors trim positions after a rapid multi?day surge — some of yesterday’s gains are being unwound. Stocks to Watch

Profit-taking / technical pullback: MU is trading lower premarket as investors trim positions after a rapid multi?day surge — some of yesterday’s gains are being unwound. Negative Sentiment: Cycle/risk reminders: Several commentaries warn Micron’s run could be a crowded, cyclical trade — if AI demand or pricing momentum cools, MU could see volatility. (coverage across analysts and commentary.)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $406.73 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.60. The firm has a market cap of $458.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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