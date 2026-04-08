Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 10,089 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 229.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.