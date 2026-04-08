Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

VOYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Voyager Technologies by 653.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 1,415,192 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,997,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,905,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,096,000 after purchasing an additional 884,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,720,000.

Shares of VOYG stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Voyager Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 62.98%.The business had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

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We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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