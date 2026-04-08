Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 2,985 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

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Trending Headlines about Visa

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $302.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $548.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.12 and a 200-day moving average of $330.84. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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