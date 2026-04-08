Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,739.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,717,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,221,000 after buying an additional 5,653,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 735.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,864,000 after buying an additional 1,402,196 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,220,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,740,000 after buying an additional 1,094,540 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,568.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,164,000 after buying an additional 941,151 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,960,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,981,000 after buying an additional 847,016 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VNQ opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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