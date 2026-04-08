Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REMX. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

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VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

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