Comparing Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) & Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) and Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Carnival”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group $15.29 million 0.31 -$8.59 million N/A N/A Carnival $26.62 billion 0.18 $2.76 billion $2.25 11.18

Analyst Recommendations

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Heaven Group and Carnival, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carnival 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Carnival 11.48% 26.92% 6.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Heaven Group has a beta of -10.45, indicating that its stock price is 1,145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carnival beats Golden Heaven Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

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Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Carnival

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Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments. The NAA segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, P and O Cruises (Australia), Princess and Seabourn. The EA segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P and O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment includes a portfolio of port destinations and other services, all of which are operated for the benefit of cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment represents the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and other operations. The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.

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