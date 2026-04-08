Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Up 1.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

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Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

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Nordic Semiconductor ASA is a Norway-based fabless semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low-power wireless communication solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Trondheim, the company designs and markets integrated circuits (ICs) and related software for short-range wireless applications. Its portfolio includes SoCs and modules supporting Bluetooth Low Energy, Thread, Zigbee, ANT and proprietary 2.4?GHz protocols, as well as cellular IoT technologies such as LTE-M and NB-IoT.

Nordic’s flagship product families, including the nRF52, nRF53 and nRF54 series, enable battery-powered devices across a wide range of markets.

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