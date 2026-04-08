Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.70 and last traded at GBX 7.70. Approximately 629,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,483,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75.

Savannah Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.33.

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Insider Activity at Savannah Energy

In other news, insider Marco Iannotti sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8, for a total transaction of £120,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and power projects.

With over 200 MMboe of hydrocarbon resources in Nigeria and Niger, and a Reserves and Resources life of over 26 years, Savannah aspires to play a long-term role in supplying the energy Africa needs. In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 17% of Nigeria’s available thermal power generation capacity.

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