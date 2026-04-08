Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Shares Up 71.5% – Time to Buy?

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 71.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Molecular Partners Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the development of novel protein therapeutics based on its proprietary DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Proteins) platform. The company’s pipeline focuses on precision molecules engineered for oncology and immuno-inflammatory diseases, as well as antiviral and anti-infective applications. By leveraging the modular nature of DARPin® science, Molecular Partners designs small, highly stable binding proteins that can engage multiple targets simultaneously, potentially improving efficacy and safety profiles over conventional antibody approaches.

Founded in 2004 by Professor Andreas Plückthun at the University of Zurich, Molecular Partners has advanced several clinical-stage candidates through Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.