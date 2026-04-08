TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $41.52. 2,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.27.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.64% of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

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