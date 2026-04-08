K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.4701. 220,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 177,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.3677.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNTNF. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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K92 Mining Stock Up 0.6%

K92 Mining Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

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K92 Mining Inc is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company focused on the development and production of high-grade mineral resources at its flagship Kainantu Project in Papua New Guinea. The company’s core activities include open-pit and underground mining, ore processing and metallurgical recovery of gold, silver and copper concentrates. K92’s operations utilize modern mining techniques and state-of-the-art processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and cost efficiencies.

The Kainantu Project was acquired in 2015 and reached commercial production in 2017, quickly earning a reputation for some of the highest-grade gold-silver intercepts globally.

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