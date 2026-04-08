Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Trading Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.46 and last traded at $128.46. 24 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.68.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.65.

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Cochlear Company Profile

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Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) is a global medical device company specializing in implantable hearing solutions. The company researches, develops, manufactures and markets cochlear implants, bone conduction hearing devices and acoustic implants designed to improve hearing outcomes for individuals with varying degrees of hearing loss. Cochlear’s product portfolio includes implant processors, electrode arrays and sound processor accessories, supported by proprietary digital signal processing technologies.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Cochlear has grown into a multi-national organization with operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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