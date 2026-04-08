VEON (VEON) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Diversified Comm Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VEON to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk & Volatility

VEON has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON’s competitors have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 1 1 2 3.25 VEON Competitors 422 1323 1471 120 2.39

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VEON and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

VEON presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. As a group, “Diversified Comm Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.49%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VEON is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

VEON pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. VEON pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Diversified Comm Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 38.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VEON and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $4.40 billion $532.00 million 6.42 VEON Competitors $24.66 billion $1.14 billion 1.54

VEON’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 12.12% 47.86% 8.49% VEON Competitors 1.80% 10.98% 3.06%

Summary

VEON beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

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