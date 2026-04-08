Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) versus Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems -1.57% 4.35% 2.92%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Nano Labs has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nano Labs and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Allegro MicroSystems 1 1 10 0 2.75

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.22%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nano Labs and Allegro MicroSystems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $5.65 million 15.41 -$15.75 million ($6.80) -0.43 Allegro MicroSystems $725.01 million 8.51 -$73.01 million ($0.08) -416.00

Nano Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allegro MicroSystems. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nano Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Nano Labs on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

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Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

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