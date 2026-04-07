Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Eagleford Energy had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 28.90%.

Eagleford Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GRUSF stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 68,821 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Eagleford Energy has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

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