Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Commonwealth Business Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

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Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

About Commonwealth Business Bank

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services.

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