WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2026

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWMGet Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.73 and last traded at $44.63. 120,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 162,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $711.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 1,036.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 340,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 514,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals. DDWM was launched on Jan 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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