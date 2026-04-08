WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.73 and last traded at $44.63. 120,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 162,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $711.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 1,036.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 340,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 514,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals. DDWM was launched on Jan 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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