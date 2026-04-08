JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.63 and last traded at $97.54. 2,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.11.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 502,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,522,000 after purchasing an additional 124,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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