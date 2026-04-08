Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.5950 and last traded at $75.5950. 1,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

Kerry Group Trading Down 1.1%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67.

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About Kerry Group

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Kerry Group is a global food ingredients and flavors company that develops, manufactures and supplies taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through two main divisions: Taste & Nutrition, which provides flavors, specialty ingredients and integrated systems to food and drink manufacturers, and Consumer Foods, which offers branded cheese, meats and convenience foods in selected markets. Its product portfolio spans savory and sweet taste systems, dairy and plant-based ingredients, culinary seasonings, bakery and beverage solutions.

Since its founding in 1972 by a group of dairy farmers in County Kerry, Ireland, Kerry Group has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of food ingredients.

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