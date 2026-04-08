F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,232 and last traded at GBX 1,234. Approximately 532,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 971,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,238.
F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,243.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,232.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market cap of £5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.37.
F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 17.97 EPS for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a net margin of 90.89% and a return on equity of 11.28%.
Insider Activity
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.
F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.
The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.
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