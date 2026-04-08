ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 196 and last traded at GBX 194. 35,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 56,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.42. The company has a market capitalization of £190.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.92.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rob Keijsers bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 210 per share, for a total transaction of £8,610. Also, insider Geert Embrechts bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 per share, for a total transaction of £11,660. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, providing small, socially responsible financial services to low-income entrepreneurs, most of whom are women, across Asia and Africa. The company’s purpose is to reduce poverty and enable female empowerment through its mission of enhancing socio-economic progress of low-income entrepreneurs by increasing financial inclusion.

As at 31 December 2023, ASA International served 2.3m million clients in 13 countries, with 2,016 branches and 13,433 staff.

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