Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 88,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 86,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 2.7%

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

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Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Calgary-based oilfield services company specializing in contract drilling and well-servicing solutions for the global energy industry. Through its fleet of land rigs and ancillary service equipment, Ensign delivers turnkey drilling operations, including vertical, directional and horizontal drilling, as well as completions support.

The company’s service offerings encompass a broad spectrum of well-intervention activities, such as coiled-tubing, snubbing, well testing, wireline, and production logging.

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