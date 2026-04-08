Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.3525 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 1,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Great Wall Motor Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

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About Great Wall Motor

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Great Wall Motor Co, Ltd. is a Chinese automotive manufacturer headquartered in Baoding, Hebei Province. Founded in 1984, the company has evolved from a regional vehicle assembler into one of China’s largest producers of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pickup trucks. Over the decades, Great Wall Motor has invested in research and development to broaden its product portfolio and enhance its manufacturing capabilities.

The company’s principal business activities include the design, development and production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and new energy vehicles.

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