iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

Further Reading

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