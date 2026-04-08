C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. 2,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.99 million, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

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C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive. It also provides driveaway, flyaway, manpack, and fixed motorized antennas. In addition, the company offers controllers and accessories, such as powersmart products, VSAT satellite beacon receivers and transportable cases, driveaway transportable skids, custom integrations, and VSAT satellite system cables.

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