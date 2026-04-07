Nick Khan Sells 9,518 Shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $1,890,179.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,618 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,728.62. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.29, for a total value of $2,096,720.22.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,916,068.58.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Nick Khan sold 7,744 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $1,564,133.12.

TKO Group Stock Down 2.1%

TKO Group stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.96. 1,637,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,705. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.57. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.11 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKO. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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