Kurt Gustafson Sells 6,913 Shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt Gustafson sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $10,300.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 261,483 shares in the company, valued at $389,609.67. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.
OmniAb Stock Performance
OmniAb stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 372,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.17. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.
OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 347.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OABI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OmniAb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OmniAb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OABI
OmniAb Company Profile
OmniAb, Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.
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