WAVE Life Sciences (WVE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2026 – WAVE Life Sciences had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $38.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – WAVE Life Sciences had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – WAVE Life Sciences was upgraded by Truist Financial Corporation to “strong-buy”.

3/25/2026 – WAVE Life Sciences had its price target raised by Mizuho from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – WAVE Life Sciences had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $43.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – WAVE Life Sciences had its price target raised by Wedbush from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – WAVE Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – WAVE Life Sciences had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – WAVE Life Sciences was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

Insider Activity at WAVE Life Sciences

In other news, insider Chris Francis sold 33,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $499,569.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,867 shares in the company, valued at $931,098.35. This represents a 34.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $140,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,744. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,373 shares of company stock worth $757,527. 23.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get WAVE Life Sciences Ltd alerts:

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.