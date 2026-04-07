Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.10 and last traded at GBX 33.66. Approximately 7,673,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 2,896,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.80.
Ferrexpo Trading Down 8.5%
The company has a market cap of £198.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
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