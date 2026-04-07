Melissa Mclaughlin Sells 1,624 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total transaction of $519,014.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,471.11. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Melissa Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $10.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.52. 1,305,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,175. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 186.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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