AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.09. 12,151,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 22,059,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

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AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 47.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.86%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 552,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,316.67. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,745,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,097,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,245,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $141,830,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 9,554,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 164,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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