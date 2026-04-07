Insider Buying: Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,600,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,816,185.38. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Paresh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 1st, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,880.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,860.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00.

Exzeo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XZO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 168,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,556. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exzeo Group

Exzeo Group ( NYSE:XZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exzeo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exzeo Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XZO

Exzeo Group Company Profile

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Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

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