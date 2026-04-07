Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Mark Bertolini Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Bertolini acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,196,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,546,761.92. This trade represents a 10.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oscar Health Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE OSCR traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. 6,753,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,210. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.93. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,701,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,477,000 after purchasing an additional 540,851 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,217,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,461,000 after purchasing an additional 910,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,758 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in Oscar Health by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 6,186,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,152 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSCR

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.