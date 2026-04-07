H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO Purchases $295,103.60 in Stock

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.08 per share, with a total value of $295,103.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,883.60. This represents a 147.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

H. B. Fuller Trading Down 0.4%

H. B. Fuller stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 590,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,783. H. B. Fuller Company has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $68.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92.

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H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $770.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. H. B. Fuller’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 22,833.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

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About H. B. Fuller

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H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller’s product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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