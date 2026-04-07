Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) CEO Sells $75,300.00 in Stock

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,100. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Stock Performance

Shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 734,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.00. Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Get Intellicheck Mobilisa alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck Mobilisa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 17.5% in the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 245,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck Mobilisa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intellicheck Mobilisa

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government?issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on?premises hardware or cloud?based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point?of?sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Mobilisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck Mobilisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.