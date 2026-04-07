Filtronic (LON:FTC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 and last traded at GBX 206, with a volume of 2267492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 213 target price on shares of Filtronic in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.

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Filtronic Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.12. The company has a market capitalization of £453.08 million, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.20 EPS for the quarter. Filtronic had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Filtronic

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For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances. Our advanced solutions enhance connectivity, optimise bandwidth, and minimise latency. As pioneers in high-frequency mmWave technology, we tackle the toughest challenges in the market, which is why global tech leaders choose Filtronic for unmatched expertise and innovative solutions.

Further Reading

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