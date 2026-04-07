Zane Rowe Sells 6,000 Shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $769,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,984.60. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,963. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.76 and a fifty-two week high of $276.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79.

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Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,252,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $124,718,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Workday by 69.4% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

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Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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