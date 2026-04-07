VEON (VEON) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Diversified Comm Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare VEON to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VEON and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $4.40 billion $532.00 million 6.42 VEON Competitors $5,476.16 billion $1.14 billion 1.54

VEON’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

VEON has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VEON and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 1 1 2 3.25 VEON Competitors 422 1323 1471 120 2.39

VEON presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. As a group, “Diversified Comm Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.49%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VEON is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 12.12% 47.86% 8.49% VEON Competitors 1.80% 10.98% 3.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VEON beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

VEON Company Profile

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VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

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